Thiruvananthapuram: Redevelopment of Rajaji Nagar gains pace in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long-pending project to redevelop Rajaji Nagar, situated at the heart of the city, is finally gaining pace with Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) inviting tenders to launch phase I of the project that aims to revamp the densely populated settlement. Around 2,000 families reside in the 1,100 dwelling units of the colony. Phase I of the project proposes the construction of 248 dwelling units, a proper stormwater network, access roads, a parking facility, a community facility, and a recreational facility.

According to officials of SCTL, the bid will be opened soon and the project will take off immediately. “The work of the temporary rehabilitation is nearing completion and we will be shifting 17 families to the units, following which we will construct more rehabilitation blocks for families,” said an official. The official said that the construction of buildings will be taken up in phase I.

The redevelopment of Rajaji Nagar was one of the key projects taken up under Smart City.

Owing to various issues, including alleged anomalies in the beneficiary list and disputes over rehabilitation, delayed the project inordinately. The actual plan is to complete the project in three phases. The colony sprawls across 12.6 acres of land. The initial plan was to relocate around 189 families to facilitate the project, but now, owing to resistance, only a few families are being relocated. “These families are residing in deplorable conditions and they have aired concerns. If the project remains a non-starter, they will not benefit. Hence, we have decided to go ahead with the project at a slow pace so that the residents will also cooperate with us. We only want to make their living conditions better,” said an official of SCTL.

Recently, the city corporation slapped eviction notices on around 40 families alleging that they have been illegally residing in the colony. “They are illegal residents and the matter is in the court. They are not original dwellers of the colony and we cannot include them in the beneficiary list,” said a senior official of the city corporation. The official said that the legal dispute would not affect the implementation of the project.

Former councillor C Harikumar of Thampanoor ward said that the civic body has no right to evict any of the families. “Most families who got the eviction notices are original dwellers and we have all the documents to support this. The project was launched when I was the councillor during the term of the Oommen Chandy government. We have all the documents,” said Harikumar.