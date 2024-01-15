Balaramapuram NH widening: Land acquisition to be over by February-end

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Land acquisition for the much-delayed widening of the 1.5-km-long stretch at Balaramapuram on the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila inter-state highway from Kodinada to Vazhimukku is likely to be completed by the end of February. The stretch is being widened to four lanes.

The revenue department has acquired land from 46 people so far on either side, from Vazhimukku to Thaikkapalli mosque towards Balaramapuram. The department needs to acquire land from 250 more owners until Kodinada from the mosque.

Sources close to the land acquisition division of the district administration said proceedings were moving ahead swiftly and will be wrapped up by February. The Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), the executing agency, is likely to float a tender in March, and widening works are expected to begin in April.

Earlier, the state government had proposed an underpass at Balaramapuram to decongest the junction. However, the plan was dropped following stiff opposition from traders. At present, KRFB has been asked to widen the stretch to 30.2m. Special tahsildar (LA, NH) Satheesan S N told TNIE that collection of documents of the remaining land owners is on.

“We are verifying the documents of land owners from Thaikkapalli mosque to Balaramapuram junction. Of the 46 owners, eight have received compensation (market value), while the process is on for the remaining 38. Once the state treasury passes the bills, they will start crediting the money to their bank accounts.,” Satheesan said. He said though acquisition is over till Thaikkapalli mosque, some buildings were not acquired owing to disputes over finalising land and building values.