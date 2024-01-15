Leopard cub carcass found at Peppara

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The discovery of the carcass of a leopard cub, believed to be around 4.5 months old, at Peppara in Pattankulichapara, a busy town near Meenangal, has sent alarm bells ringing among residents.
The finding, coming on the back of two leopards being spotted at Vithura in separate incidents in the past fortnight, have spread fears among people about the mother leopard’s presence in the vicinity.
CPI state council member and Forest Workers Federation state vice-president Meenangal Kumar said a deer carcass was also spotted, indicating that more leopards are lurking in the area. “Over the past days, bisons and bears have been seen in the area, worrying the residents. They are scared of losing their life in wild animal attacks,” Kumar said.
He urged forest department officials to ensure a search is carried out in the area and add more rapid response teams to comb the places where leopards were spotted.