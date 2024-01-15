Leopard cub carcass found at Peppara

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The discovery of the carcass of a leopard cub, believed to be around 4.5 months old, at Peppara in Pattankulichapara, a busy town near Meenangal, has sent alarm bells ringing among residents.

The finding, coming on the back of two leopards being spotted at Vithura in separate incidents in the past fortnight, have spread fears among people about the mother leopard’s presence in the vicinity.