Palliative Care Week promoting voluntary work to kick-start today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As part of the palliative care week, the health department will be organising a campaign for community participation in palliative care in the locality. The campaign aims to encourage everyone in the community to engage in palliative care services for the inpatients around them.

Health Minister Veena George said that Kerala is the first state to announce a palliative care policy. She said that information on the elderly and bedridden patients is being collected as part of the Ardram lifestyle campaign.