Kerala: Youth Congress women workers send fake hair to DGP and CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Women workers of the Youth Congress sent fake hair by post to the state police chief in a unique protest over the police atrocity against them. During a YC march against the arrest of the outfit’s state president Rahul Mamkootathil held in Kannur the other day, a policeman stomped on the hair of a YC woman worker with boots while trying to disperse the crowd.

The victim, Azhikode mandalam secretary Riya Narayanan, lodged a complaint to the State Women’s Commission and has decided to move legally against the police. In response to the incident, YC women workers led a protest march to the General Post Office on Monday and sent posts containing fake hair to DGP Darvesh Sahib and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. YC state general secretary Veena S Nair told TNIE that they have decided to up the ante against the LDF government.