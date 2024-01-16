Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala: Youth Congress women workers send fake hair to DGP and CM

YC state general secretary Veena S Nair told TNIE that they have decided to up its ante against the LDF government.
Youth Congress woman activists hold fake hair as part of their symbolic protest against the alleged police highhandedness, in front of the General Post Office in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday
Youth Congress woman activists hold fake hair as part of their symbolic protest against the alleged police highhandedness, in front of the General Post Office in Thiruvananthapuram on MondayVincent Pulickal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Women workers of the Youth Congress sent fake hair by post to the state police chief in a unique protest over the police atrocity against them. During a YC march against the arrest of the outfit’s state president Rahul Mamkootathil held in Kannur the other day, a policeman stomped on the hair of a YC woman worker with boots while trying to disperse the crowd.

The victim, Azhikode mandalam secretary Riya Narayanan, lodged a complaint to the State Women’s Commission and has decided to move legally against the police. In response to the incident, YC women workers led a protest march to the General Post Office on Monday and sent posts containing fake hair to DGP Darvesh Sahib and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. YC state general secretary Veena S Nair told TNIE that they have decided to up the ante against the LDF government.

kerala
Youth Congress

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com