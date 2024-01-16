Shankhumukham to be new nightlife destination in Thiruvananthapuram

Shaniu Mohan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the launch of the first-ever beach wedding destination in the state at Shankhumukham, Kerala Tourism is gearing up to rebrand the area as a popular nightlife spot in the capital. Around 5.5 crore rupees worth of development activities are underway at Shankhumukham to relaunch it as a nightlife destination. A virtual reality gaming zone, a fish spa, a sea view cafe and an amusement zone are the new attractions that will come up at the beach.

“Nightlife is a new concept we are working on and it has been successfully launched at Manaveeyam Veedhi. Shankhumukham is a potential spot for nightlife and our idea is to relaunch the destination as a major nightlife zone within three to four months,” a top official with the tourism department told TNIE.

The department has already renovated the existing toilet facility, and basic landscaping has also been done. “We are facilitating the project and the entire development is happening under PPP mode. Sea View Cafe would be the major highlight and there will not be any hard construction. The entire project is being planned in such a way,” said the official.

Besides this development, a Rs 2.5 crore worth of street food zone will also come up at Shankhumukham. The idea is to rehabilitate the traders running food stalls at the beach. The project is being implemented using National Health Mission (NHM) funds. “We have given a standard design for the food stalls and an area will be designated for street food. Proper waste management and a more organised and hygienic environment will be ensured at the street food hub coming up here,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the District Nirmithi Kendra has undertaken a slew of development activities at the beach. “We are constructing an arch-entrance at the destination and in addition to this we will be enhancing the lighting in the area,” an official of Nirmithi Kendra said.