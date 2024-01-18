Basheer’s famous novel to be staged as drama

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Malayalam writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s renowned Malayalam novel ‘Ntuppuppakkoranendarnnu’ will come to life in a theatrical adaptation at the Karthika Thirunnal Theatre on Saturday.
The play, organised by the Sahya Charitable Trust in celebration of Basheer’s 116th birth anniversary, will feature artists Praveen Kumar, Akhil Mohan, Ulanadu Raju, Shiju Korani, Jayalakshmi, Rudra S Lal, Shruti, and Uttara in lead roles.
The drama is scripted by R S Madhu and directed by Suvachan. Vijay Karun has composed the music, and Vayalar Sarath Chandra Varma has penned the lyrics.
Two shows are scheduled on January 21, at 4.30pm and 8.30pm, and access is by pass only. For details, contact: 9074862135.