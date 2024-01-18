Basheer’s famous novel to be staged as drama

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Malayalam writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s renowned Malayalam novel ‘Ntuppuppakkoranendarnnu’ will come to life in a theatrical adaptation at the Karthika Thirunnal Theatre on Saturday.

The play, organised by the Sahya Charitable Trust in celebration of Basheer’s 116th birth anniversary, will feature artists Praveen Kumar, Akhil Mohan, Ulanadu Raju, Shiju Korani, Jayalakshmi, Rudra S Lal, Shruti, and Uttara in lead roles.