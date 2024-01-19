Second successive liver transplant at Trivandrum Medical College

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The liver transplant surgery done on a patient diagnosed with liver cancer at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College was a success.

It is the second consecutive successful surgery held in the hospital. The patient is a 53-year-old native of Attingal, who was suffering from cancer due to a liver disease. He received the liver from a relative. As many as 100 people, including experts from surgical gastro, anaesthesia and critical care, medical gastro and cardiology departments coordinated in the five-hour long surgery held on December 8.

The patient has been discharged after observation. Health Minister Veena George visited the patient and congratulated the transplant team.

Liver transplant surgeries have been a success in Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram Medical Colleges.