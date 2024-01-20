Dazzling Dragonfly Festival: Know the glow of damselflies up close

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Visitors to the Zoo and Museum can experience different facets of the vibrant life of dragonflies and damselflies — the way they play a crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance, the benchmark they are of a healthy ecosystem, et al.

A mini mela is being held on the compound from Friday as part of the Dragonfly Festival, a citizen science campaign held across India by WWF in collaboration with national and local partners.

The festival is being held in partnership with the Society for Odonate Studies (SOS).

The mini mela will include a photography exhibition, which will display stunning visuals clicked by wildlife photographers, capturing the elegance of dragonflies and damselflies. There will also be a documentary screening, where informative documentaries by SOS experts on the ecological relevance of these insects, will be screened.