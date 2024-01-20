Dazzling Dragonfly Festival: Know the glow of damselflies up close

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Visitors to the Zoo and Museum can experience different facets of the vibrant life of dragonflies and damselflies — the way they play a crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance, the benchmark they are of a healthy ecosystem, et al.
A mini mela is being held on the compound from Friday as part of the Dragonfly Festival, a citizen science campaign held across India by WWF in collaboration with national and local partners.
The festival is being held in partnership with the Society for Odonate Studies (SOS).
The mini mela will include a photography exhibition, which will display stunning visuals clicked by wildlife photographers, capturing the elegance of dragonflies and damselflies. There will also be a documentary screening, where informative documentaries by SOS experts on the ecological relevance of these insects, will be screened.
A workshop to make people further understand the ecological role of dragonflies and damselflies, and the need for their conservation will also be organised. There will be another workshop on odonate photography and videography that can help wildlife enthusiasts/photographers to enhance their camera skills. A team led by AMAS Kerala from Neyyattinkara will help those interested in working on their art focusing on dragonflies and damselflies. An interactive quiz will also be held.
Dragonfly Walk is another intitaive, where people will get a chance to observe and study the insects in the field. Shutterbugs with a fetish to click dragonflies can upload their work on the citizen science India Biodiversity Portal to win prizes as part of the Bioblitz programme. There will also be painting and creative writing competition for students as part of the mini mela.
For details, contact A K Sivakumar, senior education officer, WWF-India at 94473 86978 or asivakumar@wwfindia.net; Dr Sujith V Gopalan, Society for Odonate Studies, at 98954 28102 or sujith.vg@gmail.com.
The festival will conclude on January 21