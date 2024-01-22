Electric buses in Thiruvananthapuram make a profit of Rs 3 crore in 9 months

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The electric buses operating in the Thiruvananthapuram city limits made a profit of Rs 3 crore in nine months, according to the profitability statement of electric buses operated by the KSRTC- Swift.

There are 110 electric buses under the Smart City project. These buses made a profit of Rs 8.21 for every kilometre it was operated. The buses ran for over 35 lakh kilometres between April and December. The operational details have been revealed at a time when Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar took a stand against electric buses.

The minister found that the buses were expensive and doubted their durability. The city circular services became a hit as KSRTC tried new routes with low ticket rates. KSRTC is yet to get 20 more buses under the Smart City scheme.