Kerala: High-tech ABC centre to tackle stray dog menace

KOLLAM: To address the persistent issue of stray dogs in the district, the high-tech stray dog shelter home in Kuriyoottumala is nearing completion and will commence operations soon.

Spanning across 106 acres of land, the shelter home has been designed to house approximately 1,000 stray dogs. Constructed through collaborative efforts of the Kollam district panchayat and animal husbandry department, it aims to tackle the challenges posed by the growing stray dog population.

The district panchayat, with the animal husbandry department, will establish an Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre in close proximity to the shelter home. All necessary facilities, including an AC operation theatre will be incorporated into the upcoming ABC centre.