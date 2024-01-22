Kerala Man held for cyber attack on singer Sooraj Santosh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have made an arrest in the case pertaining to a cyber attack on singer Sooraj Santosh, who was caught in the eye of the storm after criticising singer KS Chithra over her remarks on Ayodhya Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha Ceremony’.

Unnikrishnan, an Ernakulam native, was arrested by Poojappura police for abusing the singer over his phone and defaming him in cyberspace. Sooraj had criticised Chithra after she appealed to the public to light lamps and recite mantras on the day of the consecration of the temple.

Sooraj’s criticism was that Chithra was conveniently ignoring facts about the temple. Following this, he had come under an extensive cyber attack.

In response, Sooraj had resigned from Singers Association of Malayalam Movies alleging that they did not support him when he was facing the cyber attack.