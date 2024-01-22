LDF Kollam district committee’s Facebook page hacked

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The official Facebook page of the LDF Kollam district committee has allegedly been hacked. With over 21,000 followers, the page serves as a platform for disseminating information about government policies.

The breach was brought to light on January 15 when illicit content surfaced on the page.In response, CPM district secretary S Sudevan filed a complaint with the Kollam cyber police last Saturday. An investigation has been launched. At present, access to the page has been blocked, and CPM officials have stated a new page will be created soon.

Created in 2014 during the 16th LS election, the committee’s FB page was used to share regular updates on various events. The last post dates back to December 27, about the government’s Nava Kerala Sadas.

Sudevan alleged the hacking appeared to be a deliberate attempt to undermine Leftist ideologies.