Thiruvananthapuram corporation’s LED streetlight project is one step closer to being realised

The council had earlier approved the estimated cost of the project, which comes to Rs 36 lakh for Thiruvananthapuram division, Rs 30 lakh for Kazhakoottam and Rs 12 lakh for Neyyattinkara.

“The council is expected to approve the tender in its next meeting and a formal agreement with the shortlisted firms will be signed shortly after,” corporation secretary Binu Francis told TNIE. He said efforts were on to expedite the proceedings.

“Once we get necessary approvals, we will issue the work order in a month. Work must start at least 14 days after the order is issued. Companies will be granted a maximum of six months to complete installation of the lights,” Francis said.

The corporation is yet to reveal the names of the shortlisted companies. This can happen only after the council approves the tender, Francis said. Besides installation the lights, the companies will be responsible for their maintenance for 10 years.

PPP model considered

The corporation has not included the double-poled neon streetlights on the median of the 14 km-long road in the city, which comes under the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), in the project.

Sources said KRFB is mulling public-private-partnership (PPP) mode to replace said lights. Implementing the project under PPP mode means advertisement hoardings are likely to be placed on the poles. However, the corporation may not approve this, as it feel the hoardings will affect the city’s aesthetics.

“We are ready to include the neon lights maintained by KRFB in our project but the agency should approach us. They already have an agreement with Thiruvananthapuram Road Development Company Limited (TRDCL), so we don’t know whether they will be ready to hand over the same to us,” Francis said.

Streetlights at various spots in the city, including on major stretches like the Vellayambalam-LMS junction and the Chackai-General Hospital junction, have been dysfunctional for the past two months. The government had made temporary arrangements to provide power to the lights during Onam.

‘Smart’ step

Corporation aims to install smart meters to check how many of the 1.08 lakh streetlights in the city are functional. It aims to reduce monthly power expenses drastically with LED lights. At present, it pays J10-J12 crore as power bill per month