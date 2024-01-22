Trivandrum Spinning Mills goes for quality enhancement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Trivandrum Spinning Mills (TSM) has embarked on a quality improvement programme. The company is in the process of purchasing new machinery that is expected to improve tremendously the quality of the yarn it produces. The TSM is the only mill in the state where yarn is produced from waste cotton.

“The plan is to replace the old spindler with the advanced open-end spinning machine. The equipment has been purchased and is in the installation stage. Some preparatory machinery is also required to start production,” said Anil Kumar K S, director of handloom and textiles, who holds the additional charge of TSM managing director.

The mill has four permanent employees and 70 contract workers, mostly women. The company depends on Tamil Nadu for the purchase of raw materials and yarn sales. It produces thick yarns which are mostly used to make sacks and similar material. The volatile nature of the market is a big concern for the company, Anil Kumar said.

“The price of cotton is increasing and the market for yarn is volatile. TSM and other small-time mills are forced to make sales even if the market price is low. Otherwise, they cannot pay salaries or purchase cotton,” he said.

At present, the company is utilising nearly 70% of its production capacity. The management is optimistic the new production facility and the subsequent improvement in quality will help in sales increase.