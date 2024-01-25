Under control, finally

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) under the Smart City Mission project is all set to be operational by mid-February.

Under construction on the premises of the corporation office, this is the first centralised control centre in the capital. Though a temporary facility was functioning in the district collectorate, this one will be a full-fledged nerve centre.

According to an official with the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL), which oversees the project, the main work pending is data installation from the State Data Centre (SDC).

“The works are nearing completion. The installation of a video wall is in progress. Similarly, the dashboard is also in the final stage. But we need to shift the data from the SDC to the ICCC. This is a time-consuming process, but we will complete it as soon as possible,” the official explains.

Notably, the SCTL had initially set April 2023 as the deadline. However, the project was delayed after the first contractor backed out, and the SCTL had to re-tender the work.