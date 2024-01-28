Techies develop app-based wearable ECG sensors in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As heart health is becoming a major concern in all age groups in the post-pandemic world, two techies hailing from Thiruvananthapuram have come up with a unique app-based wearable device that can monitor a person’s daily heart activity.
Developed as a fitness application to improve human performances of athletes and sports, Preejith S P and Alex Joseph, are on a mission to introduce the device to the common man. They are planning to popularise the application among the public at the International Sports Summit Kerala as a technology that can be used in everyday life.
“There is a Centre of Excellence which is part of IIT-Madras that focuses on developing affordable medical equipment. As an extension of this, we started working on sensors to improve human performance. For the past two years, we have been using this application to improve the efficiency of sports personality. But we realised that this application is more beneficial for the common man who is less motivated to maintain an active lifestyle. We launched this application last November,” said Alex.
The fitness applications come with wearable ECG sensors that can provide real-time heart rate. “Not being active is bad for health while over-exercising can also prove to be dangerous. Our application helps people find out their present heart health and give real-time updates and tailor-made fitness regimes that are suitable depending on their heart health,” said Preejith.
The duo is planning to give a free demo of the application at the Sports Summit to popularise the app among the public.
“We will conduct a test during the demo which will be used to assess the heart health. If the users subscribe to our application, we will give them a customised fitness programme and motivate them to stay active to ensure a healthy heart. The wearable sensors will be strapped over the chest,” said Preejith.
Since its launch, around 500 people have used the app. “The response is good and we want common people to benefit from this,” said Alex.