Dump-struck!

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : At a time when there is a lot of thrust on transforming Kerala into a zero-garbage state, the railway premises in the state capital are in quite a mess. Heaps of garbage welcome passengers at Kochuveli Railway Station, about 1km from NH 66.

The lack of proper waste management mechanism has turned the station into a dumping yard, and the accumulated waste has been irking commuters and residents alike.

Non-biodegradable waste, including plastic bottles, generated in trains and other junk from the platforms are dumped on the station premises. Several trains end their trips at Kochuveli. At times, waste from the Vande Bharat Express trains, too, are unloaded here.

According to sources, the station generates about a tonne of waste daily. Though the Railways has engaged a contractor to remove the waste, apparently, timely disposal has not been happening. Travellers as well as local residents slam the apathy of the authorities.

Karikkakom ward councillor K G Kumaran says the issue has been taken up with the Railway authorities. “Waste management is a major issue at the station. There are sewage-related issues as well,” he adds. “Railway officials have promised to sort these out at the earliest.”

The station lacks a facility to store the collected waste. According to officials, as per the contract, the waste is removed from the depot once a month.