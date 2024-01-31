Milma raises farmers’ incentive by Rs 3 per litre

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Milma’s Thiruvananthapuram Regional Co-operative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU) decided to give an additional Rs 3.50 per each litre of milk procured from the dairy co-operative societies under it in four southern districts. The farmers will get Rs 3 from the additional incentive. The societies and farmers will get the hike from February, quantified on the basis of the procurement of December 2023.

This decision was taken by the board of directors of TRCMPU on Tuesday.

With this increase, the societies under TRCMPU will get Rs 48.31 per litre of milk, said TRCMPU chairperson Mani Viswanath. TRCMPU implemented various schemes worth Rs 10.41 crore to step up production of milk and allied products this financial year (2023-24).