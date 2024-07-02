35-year-old woman riding pillion falls off bridge, dies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bizarre accident, a 35-year-old woman who was riding pillion on a scooter, lost her life when the two-wheeler lost control and fell off a bridge in the city. Her child and sister Sini, who was riding the vehicle, suffered major injuries.

Simi, a native of Vellar near Kovalam, died when the scooter crashed into the side of the Venpalavattom overbridge and the pillion rider fell from the bridge around 1 pm on Monday. The Pettah police registered a case in the incident.

Simi, along with her three-year-old daughter Sivanya and sister Sini, 32, was travelling from Kazhakootam to Pettah. According to police reports, the scooter skidded off the overbridge and crashed into the barrier. The force of the collision threw Simi and her daughter Sivanya over the barrier.

They fell onto the service road below from the height. CCTV visuals of the accident showed the scooter losing balance and crashing onto the barrier. That time only a scooter was passing through the service road.

“Simi died of severe head injury and cardiac arrest. Preliminary investigation suggests that the two-wheeler rider somehow lost control. She sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Trauma ICU at KIMS Hospital. Sivanya, who also suffered injuries in the fall, is receiving treatment in the Pediatric ICU at the same hospital,” said police sources.

Simi hit her head directly into a ditch while falling. Nearby autorickshaw drivers and other locals rushed to the scene and took Simi and Sivanya to a private hospital. Despite taking them to the hospital, Simi succumbed to her injuries.

The police said all three of them fell from the overbridge. Simi runs a stitching unit at her home. She is survived by her husband Kailas and their children, Sivanya and Saran. They had gone to a relative’s house in Kollam on Monday morning following a death there.