Hike in user fee at Thiruvananthapuram airport hurting tourism in southern dists

As per the new tariff order, domestic and international passengers will have to pay Rs 770 and Rs 1,540 (excluding taxes) in user fee till March 2025. Besides this, UDF has also been introduced for arrivals -- Rs 330 for domestic and Rs 660 for international passengers.

Many industry insiders feel that without competitive airfares, tourism will not pick up in the southern districts.

Anish Kumar P K, the executive committee member of Association of Tourism Trade Organisations India (ATTOI), said that competitive airfares are the key to wooing more tourists. “Though more flights were introduced at Trivandrum airport, the airfares are yet to be competitive. The rise in user fee will only add to the woes. For example, Sabarimala pilgrims coming from Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu will compare the airfares and nobody will want to book tickets to Trivandrum. It’s a heavy blow to the industry,” he said.

The Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) has already taken the matter up with MPs of the region, urging them to take it up with the AERA. “We have given letters to all the MPs – Adoor Prakash, Shashi Tharoor, N K Premachandran, and Anto Antony. We have approached Kanyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth as well. We are trying to resolve the issue and Premachandran has taken it up as he has some influence in the AERA. If we don’t find a solution with the help of MPs, TCCI has decided to take the issue to the High Court,” said S N Raghuchandran Nair, president.

He said that the revised user fee hasn’t resulted in any drastic rise in airfares. However, industry stakeholders say that’s because of the off season. Once the season sets in, airfares will go through the roof, they add.