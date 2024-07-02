Kerala Bhasha Institute to launch ‘Yesudas Sagarasangeetham’ book

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Bhasha Institute is set to release Yesudas Sagarasangeetham, a comprehensive book by G B Harindranath, celebrating the life and music of K J Yesudas, who has enchanted Malayalis for over six and a half decades. The event will take place at 3:30pm on July 3 at Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan Koothambalam.

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian will officiate the book launch and chief whip N Jayaraj MLA, K Jayakumar IAS, Kumara Kerala Varma, Surya Krishnamurthy, Rajashree Warrier, N Maya IFS are some of the dignitaries who will receive the book. The book will be introduced to the audience by Achyut Shankar S Nair.

Yesudas Sagarasangeetham is an academic book featuring over 55 articles and colour photographs. It also features a QR code, which allows readers to listen to the artist’s songs.

The Kerala Bhasha Institute director, Sathyan M, will preside over the event. Sales department assistant director N Jayakrishnan will deliver the welcome address, while publication department assistant director Suja Chandra P will give the vote of thanks. A musical tribute titled ‘Sagarasangeetham’ will feature performances of Yesudas’ songs by artists Shiju Kozhikode, M Radhakrishnan, Biju S, Harikrishnan Sanjayan, Shijesh Kozhikode, and Archana Gopinath.

The launch event will also see a seminar in collaboration with the Music Department of the Government Women’s College on ‘Kerala’s Contributions to Carnatic Music’, at 10 am. Dhanalakshmi C and Sajna Sudheer will moderate the sessions.