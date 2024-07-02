Milma launches coconut ice cream, ready-to-drink palada payasam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Targeting the overseas Malayalis, Milma has introduced ready-to-drink palada payasam and tender coconut ice cream. Priced at Rs 150, each 400-gram pack of palada payasam serves four with a shelf life of one year.

“The palada payasam is made using the aseptic Microwave-Assisted Thermal Sterilisation (MATS) technology giving the product a one-year shelf-life. Manufactured by Tata Smart Foods at Sri City of Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh, the high-quality product maintains its traditional Kerala flavour and taste,” said Milma chairman K S Mani.

MATS technology helps in extending the product shelf life without compromising on nutritional components.

Milma palada payasam is a Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF) initiative with support from Malabar Milma.

The tender coconut ice cream is a product of Milma’s Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU).

“We are in the process of exploring new flavours in the ice cream segment, which is a craze among the younger generation,” said ERCMPU chairman M T Jayan.

The two delicacies are the latest additions to a bouquet of products launched by Milma as part of its market outreach initiative ‘Repositioning Milma’.