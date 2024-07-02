This land of revolutions lie abandoned in the shadows

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When one thinks of Nettayam, a quaint village near Vattiyoorkavu, what immediately rushes to mind is the Sri Ramakrishna Ashram. The stone-built abode, established during the early 20th century, catapulted what was once a dense forest into a prominent village.

Today, despite harbouring much historical significance, it remains a ‘village’ in the shadows of Vattiyoorkavu, which has witnessed rampant development in recent years. This also means that many are unaware of the stories associated with Nettayam, starting with the origins of its name and how the region’s culture has evolved over the ages.

Origins of ‘Nettayam’

According to historian Vellanad Ramachandran, Nettayam’s name might have originated due to the geography of the place. “Netta and Katta are idioms usually used in the southern part of Kerala. Netta means long, and Katta means short or small. Similarly, if bricks are laid lengthwise, it is called Nettayakkettu, and if bricks are laid crosswise, it is called Kattayakkettu.

So, Nettayam means elongated or long. After Vattiyoorkavu, from the Central Polytechnic College to Nettayam, the area is a long stretch of level road without any bends or curves. Naturally, it might be that the place name emerged on account of this,” Ramachandran says.

However, it may have been known as Nettayoor once, he adds. “It means a long village or land. Over time, this might have evolved into Nettaayam, which later got shortened to Nettayam.”