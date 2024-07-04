Join upskilling courses at ICT Academy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ICT Academy of Kerala, in partnership with the state government, has invited applications for its upskilling programmes, including a health information technology course. Aspirants can specialise in digital marketing with AI, robotic process automation with UiPath, DevOps with Azure, and flutter development.

The three-month courses are conducted online and are open to engineering-science graduates, three-year diploma holders in any engineering discipline, and students awaiting final-year results. For three months, eligible candidates will receive scholarships, cashback offers, and free access to LinkedIn Learning worth over Rs 12,000.

The academy also offers a Health Information Technology programme in partnership with the Malabar Cancer Centre, Kannur, to address the critical need for medical technology experts.

Candidates specialising in computer engineering, information technology, electronics, or biomedical engineering are encouraged to apply.

The six-month programme is hosted on the Malabar Cancer Centre campus. Candidates can enhance their skills with access to 14,000 additional certification courses. Participants will receive a joint certificate from the ICT and Malabar Cancer Centre, along with internship opportunities with stipends. Interested candidates can apply at ictkerala.org/open-courses until July 25.