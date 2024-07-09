Student-led reading groups in Kerala spark new cultural movement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In October 2023, reading clubs across the world came to learn of a Venice-based reading club named The California Reading Group finishing reading the Finnegans Wake by James Joyce. That was not news per se but what was is the time it took them to do it — a lavish 28 years.

The members of the club, mostly literature scholars, had sat through offline and Zoom meetings to reach the last page of the book they began in 1995. The reason given was the book was one of its kind in literary history. But avid readers believe the inability to find time for reading sessions too could have added to the book to be read for longer than it took to write it.

Such slowdowns in reading habits have had an impact on readers forums in the state too. “The Vayanashala movement and the presence of cultural and literary groups have always been a part of Kerala society. But from the 1990s, this was slowly fading. Several factors can be pointed as reasons for this — globalisation, changed priorities, et al.,” says Sam Paul Raju, a journalism student at the University of Kerala.

The White Rose began in 2020 to fill such gaps, he says. The community was started by him and a group of students “to connect” during the long months of lockdown and isolation wreaked upon by the pandemic.

Soon, the group swelled and discussions also encompassed films and books. Many, meanwhile, completed their education yet preferred to stay put in the group. Some have even launched branches of the White Rose in their hometowns.

As for the home branch, the White Rose broke free from the hybrid mode and began regular offline monthly meetings at a facility in Bakery Junction in October 2023.

The mode of meetings might have changed but the way it functions remains the same, according to three members of the team who were in the community from the start — Sam, Emil Biju of Nedumangad Government College and Govind Sasi, a law graduate. The discussions are based on books or films that are chosen out of consensus.

“We would critically analyse the works. And it is a democratic space free of any kind of biases. We have members from across political and other social spectra and hence the ideas too are as varied as they are vivid,” Sam says. For example, the group discussed the works of Vayalar Rama Varma, whose emotionally loaded lyrics are part of Malayalam’s evergreen stock of film songs.