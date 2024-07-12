A reservoir of sports history

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pangode Dam, which was once located in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram city, was not just a reservoir but a repository of rich history and cherished memories. Set up by the members of the Gymkhana Club and residents to support agricultural needs in the surrounding areas, it fell into disrepair due to inadequate maintenance and disappeared by the 1980s. Now, what remains here is only a bridge built by the then British government in the same name, as indicated by its construction style, carrying the remnants of time.
In 1952, the waters of Pangode Dam were transformed into a hub of excitement when the State Aquatic Meet, a significant event in Kerala’s sporting calendar, was held there. The event was attended by Chithira Thirunal Bala Rama Varma and Goda Varma Raja, known as G V Raja, from the Travancore Royal Family.
One of the most unforgettable moments in the history of Pangode Dam was the performance of L Sarada, a local girl who surprised the audience with her swimming prowess. The five-year-old became Kerala’s youngest female swimming star, impressing the king himself. As a gesture of appreciation, Bala Rama Varma awarded her a trophy, a moment that remains etched in the minds of spectators.
“Goda Varma Raja was the one who initiated the State Aquatic Meet. He established a swimming club in alliance with the Pangode Dam. He also encouraged other physical activities such as gymnastics and wrestling. Pangode was a region rich in paddy fields, encompassing what is now known as Sastha-Vivekananda-CSM Nagar, formerly known as Pangode Cheruthalam Pad,” said Surendran Nair, a native of Pangode and the son of Sarada.
During the 1950-52 period, he adds, it was home to the City Gymkhana Club that promoted swimming, wrestling, football, and volleyball.
“In 1960, this area saw the establishment of the Pangode Vivekananda Library, which continues to impart knowledge and entertainment. These historical memories are a source of pride for the entire village. Though the rural charm has slowly given way to urbanisation, these memories still shine brightly in the hearts of the people of Pangode,” says Surendran.
According to him, many youngsters who had been part of this sports club got the chance to participate in national competitions. The dam also holds tales of many local youth who through rigorous training in its waters became esteemed government officials. While the magazine Aquatic Championships, released in 1975, has a photo of Chithira Tirunal Bala Rama Varma presenting the award to young Sarada, providing clear evidence of the event, historians hold differing opinions.
“There is no historical record of a place named Pangode Dam. It is possible that the dam in Maruthamkuzhi was referred to as Pangode Dam due to its proximity,” argues historian Vellanad Ramachandran.
“However, it is unlikely that a competition was held there because Killiyar is comparatively a small river. Thiruvananthapuram had many ponds, making it improbable that this location was chosen for swimming competition,” he adds.
Meanwhile, Surendran says, “Maruthamkuzhi Dam and Pangode Dam are different. Many people are unaware of the historical events that happened here. However, the natives who lived during that time vividly remember these sports, especially swimming, as it was an integral part of their life.”
In an article written by P Velayudan Nair in Aquatic Championships, as a memorial for G V Raja, it has been stated that “G V Raja was very attentive to implementing the aquatics competitions like swimming and water polo. As a result, the first two years of aquatic championship competitions were held at the Pangode Dam, in the vicinity of the Gymkhana.
We succeeded in creating a competition venue that featured modern facilities, including tracks and water polo courts in the middle of the deep river, resembling a swimming pool. Several teams from different states across the country participated in the competitions.”
He also noted that many organisations such as the Dolphin Club, Kashavakkal Sports Club, Veli Boat Club, and the State Police Club have been noteworthy among them.
“A longstanding dream of G V Raja came true in 1962 with the establishment of a swimming pool in Thiruvananthapuram, which stands as his eternal memorial. He was everything to the Aquatic Association and to us”, reads the magazine.
Col P R Godha Varma Raja is rightly honoured as the father of sports in Kerala, in recognition of his efforts dedicated to nurturing sports talent in the state. However, certain history related to Pangode Dam remains buried in the past.