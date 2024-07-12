A reservoir of sports history

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pangode Dam, which was once located in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram city, was not just a reservoir but a repository of rich history and cherished memories. Set up by the members of the Gymkhana Club and residents to support agricultural needs in the surrounding areas, it fell into disrepair due to inadequate maintenance and disappeared by the 1980s. Now, what remains here is only a bridge built by the then British government in the same name, as indicated by its construction style, carrying the remnants of time.

In 1952, the waters of Pangode Dam were transformed into a hub of excitement when the State Aquatic Meet, a significant event in Kerala’s sporting calendar, was held there. The event was attended by Chithira Thirunal Bala Rama Varma and Goda Varma Raja, known as G V Raja, from the Travancore Royal Family.

One of the most unforgettable moments in the history of Pangode Dam was the performance of L Sarada, a local girl who surprised the audience with her swimming prowess. The five-year-old became Kerala’s youngest female swimming star, impressing the king himself. As a gesture of appreciation, Bala Rama Varma awarded her a trophy, a moment that remains etched in the minds of spectators.

“Goda Varma Raja was the one who initiated the State Aquatic Meet. He established a swimming club in alliance with the Pangode Dam. He also encouraged other physical activities such as gymnastics and wrestling. Pangode was a region rich in paddy fields, encompassing what is now known as Sastha-Vivekananda-CSM Nagar, formerly known as Pangode Cheruthalam Pad,” said Surendran Nair, a native of Pangode and the son of Sarada.