City corporation worker goes missing while cleaning canal in Thiruvananthapuram amid heavy rain

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A temporary staffer of the Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation went missing while cleaning a canal on Saturday. Police said Joy, 42, went missing in the Amayizhanchal canal that flows through the city.

Rescue workers searching for him said he would have caught in the strong currents. The water flow in the canal had intensified due to the stormwater following the heavy rains. Personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services are leading the search.

Joy and three other workers were engaged in cleaning the stretch that flows near the railway line at Thampanoor. The canal was choked with plastic in the area posing the risk of waterlogging. The cleaning was taken up following a request from the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station to the city corporation.