Docking complete

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The russet-hued MV San Fernando docked at Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram, marking a momentous occasion in Kerala’s economic and maritime history.
The arrival of this 300-m-long and 48-m-wide vessel, the first to dock at the port, on Thursday marks a new chapter in the economic development of the state.
People welcomed the ship’s arrival with dance, drum beats and firecrackers. The successful berthing of MV San Fernando, owned by Maersk, the world’s second-largest shipping company, ended the state’s 33-year-long wait for the port facility.
The massive vessel, which is currently sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, departed from China’s Xiamen port on July 2.
It took eight days to reach Vizhinjam with the location code IN NYY 1 ( NYY stands for Neyyattinkara).
Despite it being a trial run, the docking is considered a crucial step towards establishing the port’s credibility for commercial transshipment container operations.
Vizhinjam, India’s first semi-automated container port, showcased its capabilities by unloading 1,900 containers from the ship.
The port has eight ship-to-shore cranes, including the largest in the category (1,620-tonnes) in the country, and 23-yard cranes. The ship-to-shore cranes are used to lift the containers from the ship and place them on the terminal track.
These cargoes are expected to reach the ports of Mumbai and Kolkata with the help of two feeder ships, Marin Azur and Seaspan Santos in the coming days. The total investment for the Vizhinjam port comes to Rs 8,867 crore, with the state government allocating Rs 5,595 crore and the Union government Rs 818 crore. The government and Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd will be spending Rs 18,000 crore by 2028.
With its natural draught of 20 meters, Vizhinjam port is strategically positioned to accommodate mega container vessels up to 24,000 TEU, offering a compelling alternative to the increasingly saturated Colombo port for transshipment operations.
Leading global shipping companies including MSC, Maersk, APM Terminals, and Hapag-Lloyd have already shown interest in leveraging Vizhinjam’s advantageous location near international shipping channels.