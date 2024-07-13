Docking complete

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The russet-hued MV San Fernando docked at Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram, marking a momentous occasion in Kerala’s economic and maritime history.

The arrival of this 300-m-long and 48-m-wide vessel, the first to dock at the port, on Thursday marks a new chapter in the economic development of the state.

People welcomed the ship’s arrival with dance, drum beats and firecrackers. The successful berthing of MV San Fernando, owned by Maersk, the world’s second-largest shipping company, ended the state’s 33-year-long wait for the port facility.

The massive vessel, which is currently sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, departed from China’s Xiamen port on July 2.

It took eight days to reach Vizhinjam with the location code IN NYY 1 ( NYY stands for Neyyattinkara).

Despite it being a trial run, the docking is considered a crucial step towards establishing the port’s credibility for commercial transshipment container operations.

Vizhinjam, India’s first semi-automated container port, showcased its capabilities by unloading 1,900 containers from the ship.