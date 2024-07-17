Fisherman dies in boat mishap off Kadinamkulam coast, Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aloshiyus (43), a fisherman from Mariyanadu in Kadinamkulam, lost his life on Wednesday morning when a fishing expedition ended in disaster.

Aloshiyus was among a group of six fishermen who set out to sea at 6 am when their boat was caught in strong waves and capsized.

According to a relative, the boat's engine had been experiencing issues and broke down midway through their journey. As they tried to manage the situation, powerful waves crashed into the boat and it overturned. All six men were thrown into the water. While five of the fishermen managed to swim back to safety, Aloshiyus could not be saved. His body was later recovered and taken to the Medical College Mortuary.

Another fisherman, Plastin sustained severe injuries in the accident and is currently receiving treatment at AJ Hospital in Kazhakkoottam.

Aloshiyus is survived by his wife Samuda and their three children, Anna, Leo, and Clara.