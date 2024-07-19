Far from home

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Back in the Ugandan village of Larom in Padibe county, Patrick Onen represents the aspiration of first-generation of learners looking to make it big in life. His family of farmers cultivates millets and sesame on patches of land that lay scattered across Uganda’s ubiquitous countryside, and his elders are not educated enough to guide him in academics or a career after that.

However, Patrick has a passion for academics. A passion that ultimately brought him to Kerala, to pursue a master’s in chemistry from the University of Kerala. The strides he made here have now made him a role model for his seven younger siblings.

“It’s exactly this hope that I wanted to spread when I planned to pursue postgraduation, for which I received The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarship. After postgraduation, which gets over by October, I plan to return to my county. But yes, I do want to pursue PhD,” he says.

Patrick is among the 150 foreign students studying at Kerala University. They come from Bangladesh, South America, Indonesia, Africa, Iran, Yemen and Russia. In fact, among universities in the state, Kerala University has the maximum number of foreign students enrolled in its various courses. It has also seen a rise in the number of applications from foreign students since the 2021-22 academic year, when 1,100 candidates from 35 countries applied. This shot up to 1,400 in 2022-23, and to 1,600 in 2023-24. In the current academic year, that is 2024-25, the university has received a record 2,600 applications from foreign students looking to enrol in its various courses.

“That is a 63% increase from previous years,” says Prof Dr Sabu Joseph, director, Centre for Global Academics, University of Kerala. “We have approved 900 applications and the ICCR has already selected 30 of them for scholarships. The process is on,” he says.

Last year, 50 students entered the university with scholarships. This year, their number is expected to increase by 10%. “On an average, we have been getting 50 students annually. Most of them are ICCR funded whereas a few of them are self-financed. We encourage ICCR students more as they come in after government verification,” he adds.

Djeneba Diallio, from Male, came via the ICCR route to do her postgraduation in International Relations. She is also the president of the Kerala International Students Association (KISA), an umbrella organisation of students across Kerala.

“We face no major issues out here. However, finding accommodation is a problem. There are no hostel facilities for foreign students and they have to arrange their own stay outside. So, we rent out places, which we then share with other students who have come from abroad,” says Djeneba, adding that time constraints are also a challenge for the students. “I maintain a low profile. I laugh and smile and have friends, but I do not socialise too much as I am here on a scholarship,” she says.