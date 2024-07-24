Kerala government to kick off Onam celebrations from Sept 13

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s Onam week celebrations will commence on September 13 in the capital. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review the preparations. The week-long festivities will conclude on September 19 with a grand procession. Events, including Onam fairs, markets, vegetable counters and special sales promotions will be held. Supplyco has been tasked with overseeing these programmes. Horticorp will establish special vegetable markets.

Kudumbashree will run markets in all districts. Subsidised markets will be launched under Consumerfed with assistance from the Department of Co-operation. Local Onam markets and cooperative markets will be managed by primary cooperative societies. Efforts will be made to maximise vegetable production within Kerala. Supplyco will distribute free kits for the AAY (Antyodaya Anna Yojana) category, undertake special sugar distribution, implement mid-day meal schemes for school children, and provide special kits for tribal communities before Onam.

The Chief Minister has ordered chief secretary V Venu to intensify inspections to prevent hoarding and black markets. Cultural programmes will be conducted with reduced expenses. The stretch from Kowdiar to Manacaud will be designated as the festival area for the Onam week celebrations. The police will make preparations to prevent any untoward incidents, and ensure necessary security arrangements for tourists. Traffic arrangements and vehicle parking should be planned in advance. Special checks will be conducted to strictly control the possession, use, and distribution of intoxicants.

Efforts will be intensified to ensure that banned plastic products are not sold in the market. Single-use disposable products will be discouraged. Shops and Onam markets must provide cloth bags, paper bags, and similar items to its customers. Pinarayi has instructed the local self-government department to ensure the daily removal of organic and inorganic waste produced.