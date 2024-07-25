Cinephiles, it’s time for a short celebration

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Just six months after the excitement of IFFK, cinephiles will once again get a chance to witness and celebrate a diverse array of films at the 16th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK).

The festival, which kicks off on July 26, will showcase over 300 short films and documentaries across various categories.

The French American documentary Ernest Cole: Lost and Found by Raoul Peck, which won the Golden Eye prize at Cannes this year, will open the festival with a powerful exploration of apartheid through the eyes of South African photographer Ernest Cole.

“The key highlight is a package of 31 animation films over three categories — six will be screened in the international category, seven in the Indian animations category, and 18 in the Speculum India Anima category — curated by filmmaker and animator Shilpa Ranade. An Ode to Resilience: Tales from Palestine, featuring four films exploring the lives of Palestinians will be another focus,” says festival deputy director H Shaji.

‘Voices, Whispers, and Silences: Films on Social Justice’, curated by R P Amudhan, includes seven productions documenting the struggles of individuals facing discrimination.

Shweta Ghosh’s We Make Film, depicting the challenges of disabled filmmakers, and Jyothi Nish’s B R Ambedkar: Now and Then, explores social inequalities through the eyes of a Dalit feminist filmmaker are the other highlights.

A Road Less Travelled: Portrait of Liv Ullmann, directed by Dheeraj Akolkar, will showcase two documentaries on the legendary Norwegian actor and director. Liv Ullmann – A Road Less Travelled and Liv & Ingmar will offer an intimate look at Ullmann’s life and her collaborations with filmmaker Ingmar Bergman.