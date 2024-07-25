Cinephiles, it’s time for a short celebration

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Just six months after the excitement of IFFK, cinephiles will once again get a chance to witness and celebrate a diverse array of films at the 16th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK).
The festival, which kicks off on July 26, will showcase over 300 short films and documentaries across various categories.
The French American documentary Ernest Cole: Lost and Found by Raoul Peck, which won the Golden Eye prize at Cannes this year, will open the festival with a powerful exploration of apartheid through the eyes of South African photographer Ernest Cole.
“The key highlight is a package of 31 animation films over three categories — six will be screened in the international category, seven in the Indian animations category, and 18 in the Speculum India Anima category — curated by filmmaker and animator Shilpa Ranade. An Ode to Resilience: Tales from Palestine, featuring four films exploring the lives of Palestinians will be another focus,” says festival deputy director H Shaji.
‘Voices, Whispers, and Silences: Films on Social Justice’, curated by R P Amudhan, includes seven productions documenting the struggles of individuals facing discrimination.
Shweta Ghosh’s We Make Film, depicting the challenges of disabled filmmakers, and Jyothi Nish’s B R Ambedkar: Now and Then, explores social inequalities through the eyes of a Dalit feminist filmmaker are the other highlights.
A Road Less Travelled: Portrait of Liv Ullmann, directed by Dheeraj Akolkar, will showcase two documentaries on the legendary Norwegian actor and director. Liv Ullmann – A Road Less Travelled and Liv & Ingmar will offer an intimate look at Ullmann’s life and her collaborations with filmmaker Ingmar Bergman.
Additionally, a package of seven African short films will delve into themes such as ancestry, survival, and self-discovery. Ahmed Samir, director of Mirah, will be present to interact with delegates.
Ten short films selected from the Urban Short Film Competition conducted by the Charles Correa Foundation addresses issues such as drinking water, construction waste, and e-waste in Indian cities.
IDSFFK will also pay homage to four stalwarts of Indian cinema who passed away this year: directors Kumar Shahani, Sriyanka Ray, film critic Chelavoor Venu, and sound recordist A M Padmanabhan.
Shahani’s early works The Glass Pane and Manmad Passenger will be screened.
Two interactive sections — ‘Meet the Director’ and ‘Face to Face’ — will be featured at the festival.
A master class on screenwriting led by renowned screenwriter Urmi Juvekar is scheduled on July 27 and a conversation with Naresh Bedi and Rajesh Bedi on July 28.
“The Indya Anima Session, featuring a discussion with Shilpa Ranade and participating filmmakers in the animation category, will be held on July 29. A conversation with film editor Jabin Merchant is scheduled for July 30,” he says.
Another key event is an interactive session titled ‘A Sonic Landscape: A Session with Resul Pookutty’.
The festival will conclude on July 31
Life-Time Achievement Award
IDSFFK will honour the Bedi Brothers – Naresh Bedi, and Rajesh Bedi – with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in Documentary Cinema for their contributions in shaping public perceptions of India’s wildlife through impactful documentaries and photographs. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the award at the festival opening ceremony on July 26.