Wild gaur on the loose in Thiruvananthapuram's Technocity; special team deployed to tranquillise it

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Residents of Andoorkonam in the state capital were startled and left in shock and fear after spotting a wild gaur roaming near Technocity campus. The young wild gaur, typically found in dense forest, strayed far from its natural habitat, triggering concern among locals.

On Tuesday, the panchayat authorities reported about the presence of the wild gaur to the forest department. Subsequently, a Rapid Response Team (RRT) was deployed to catch the animal that was roaming around human settlement.

As many as 50 members from two forest ranges are camping at the spot. “We have been monitoring the movements of the gaur. The animal, which looks young, is in the Technocity campus which has good vegetation.

Tranquillisation efforts were attempted but the gaur is agitated and we couldn’t do it today. Hence we called it a day for today and the team will resume attempts to safely tranquillise the animal tomorrow morning at 6.30 am,” said an official of the forest department.

According to officials, it is unusual for a gaur to venture so far from its natural habitat. “There is no forest area in the vicinity and we have a forest area in Palode which is very far away. We have no idea how this wild gaur ended up here. It can survive without a herd and the place it is now has good vegetation,” said the official.

A forest veterinary doctor has arrived from Thekkady to assist with the operation. Velloor ward member Archana R said that many people have spotted the wild gaur in the past weeks. “It was yesterday we got the footage and we immediately reported it to the forest department. It’s a populated area and people are scared,” she said.