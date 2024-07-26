NGO alleges human rights violation against political inmates at Kerala's Viyyur central jail

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Janakeeya Manushyavakasha Prasthanam has urged the state government to initiate action against the officials of Viyyur jail for violating the human rights of political prisoners. In a statement, the organisation alleged that the Viyyur prison officials had frisked Maoist prisoner and Chhattisgarh native Deepak by removing all his clothes.

“This happened when he was escorted to the prison after treatment at Thrissur Medical College. He had been accompanied by hundreds of armed Thunderbolt personnel all through the journey.

Hence, there are no chances of illegal smuggling of goods to the jail. However, the jail authorities insisted that they had doubts that Deepak had smuggled in cannabis and forcefully undressed him. He was also beaten up,” the statement said.

Deepak has started a hunger strike in protest against the inhuman actions of the jail authorities, said Janakeeya Manushyavakasha Prasthanam convener Hari. “Earlier also the jail authorities had engaged in such activities and tried to frisk another Maoist prisoner Roopesh by removing his clothes and the court had intervened in this matter,” he said.