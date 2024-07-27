Palestine solidarity marks international documentary and short film festival opening

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 16th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala kicked off in the state capital, expressing solidarity with Palestine. Minister for Local Self-Governments M B Rajesh inaugurated the festival at a splendid ceremony at the Kairali Theatre in the city on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted that the festival features four Palestinian films. He said that Kerala has always stood, and continues to stand, in solidarity with Palestine which has been surviving a genocide.

“All the films being screened here are about the fight for emancipation and human survival in one way or the other. Films like Farming the Revolution’ on the farmers’ protest, Fight Shall Continue about Jharkhand mining, and documentaries on coal mining in Chhattisgarh, which are often sidelined by mainstream media, find a platform in this festival,” Rajesh said.

The Lifetime Achievement award was presented to Naresh Bedi and Rajesh Bedi, known as the Bedi Brothers. Naresh shared their experiences with conservation and wildlife documentary-making. Accepting the award, he said that documentaries have a huge archival value.

Rajesh Bedi humorously added that his brother had covered everything he wanted to say. “Documentaries are the backbone of humanity,” he said.

The festival catalogue was released by Additional Chief Secretary Rajan N Khobragade by handing over a copy to jury chairperson for fiction Urmi Juvekar. Kerala State Film Development Corporation Chairman Shaji N Karun released the daily bulletin by handing over a copy to jury chairman for non-fiction Rakesh Sharma.

Looking forward to watching the short films and long documentaries, Sharma said it is an opportunity for the viewers to not judge the worlds shown but to learn from them.

Shaji N Karun and curators Amudhan R P and Urmi Juvekar also spoke. Kerala State Chalachithra Academy vice-chairman Premkumar delivered the introductory speech while secretary C Ajoy extended the vote of thanks.