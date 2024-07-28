‘Aranapuranam’, ‘The Girl Who Lived In The Loo’ win hearts at IDSFFK

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second day of IDSFFK buzzed with energy. The venue was packed with 62 films, attracting a lively and engaged crowd. The festival was in full swing as screenings played to packed audiences and cinephiles immersed in diverse narratives.

“I must say, today’s lineup was impressive, especially the animation films. Croak Show and Aranapuranam were absolute fun. Bio really touched a chord with everyone, it felt like a peek into our own circle of friends. And Bhagavathippadiyile Paapikal was delightfully whimsical, it had us all in stitches,” shared Vysakh, a postgraduate student.

Animation movie The Girl Who Lived in the Loo too attracted the crowd.

Festival-goers were seen eagerly planning schedules to catch their favourite films throughout the day. From filmmakers and students to writers, youngsters and families, the festival was lively with discussions and reviews. Music videos, campus films and jury films also drew in the crowd.

The documentary Chasing the Shadows by the Bedi brothers left the audience in awe. “It’s incredibly inspiring to witness years of dedication that people put into their work. The commitment, effort, and love they pour into their craft is truly heartening,” said Kalyani, a film student. Masterclasses and discussions also kept the audience engaged.