Touching themes keep the audience hooked at IDSFFK

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second day kicked off with a French movie Coming Back to Life by Mantra Wasta. The short documentary narrates the frustration of a woman who compromises her dignity for money by turning into a sex worker. The brilliant cinematography kept the audience hooked to the screen.

Flame of the Forest directed by Amrita Kahani and Akshita Sharma talks about the beauty of music that breaks the barrier of disparity with famous music traditions of Sufism and Bhajan.“Movies like this should be made so that we don’t miss out on another Lata Mangeshkar or Asha Bhosle,” said an attendee.

Animation films won hearts at the festival on the second day. Suresh Eriyat’s Croak Show, Adithi Krishnadas’ The Legend of Aranapuranam, Nicole Elsa Daniel’s Chautti Chautti, Subarna Dash’s The Girl Who Lived in the Loo were received with hearty applause. The intricate details added great interest. Bimbam or Simulacrum directed by Sai Prawin took a bold approach with its no-dialogue narrative, while Sreyas Joseph’s Golden Love, inspired by Wes Anderson’s style, delighted family audiences.

“Set in Fort Kochi, the film’s portrayal of evolving relationships resonated deeply,” said Meera Ganesh, a delegate. A Sacred Lullaby directed by Vineesh Vasu critiqued the hypocritical society that upholds values and cultures while failing to render basic human empathy.