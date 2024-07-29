Police jeep overturns, cops escape with minor injuries in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two policemen escaped with minor injuries after the jeep they were travelling in fell into the Parvathi Puthanar lake at Karikkakom during patrolling early on Sunday. The jeep that met with the accident belonged to the Pettah police station.

SI Manoj and police officer Jeebu, who were in the jeep escaped with minor injuries. The incident occurred at 2.30 am.

The two-person police team was patrolling the road, which has a short stretch followed by a sharp bend. Since it was early morning, there were not many vehicles on the road. When they reached the turn, another vehicle suddenly came from the opposite direction. The police jeep driver was blinded by the bright headlight and lost control of the jeep, which then crashed into an electric post on the banks of Puthanaru and overturned into the water.

Both police officers quickly opened the doors and swam to the shore. Local residents rushed to the spot and informed the Pettah police. Under the leadership of CI Rakesh, the duo was admitted to the hospital.