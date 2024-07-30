Contest hotting up in Congress for Palakkad bypoll ticket

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The candidate selection for the Palakkad assembly byelection is turning out to be a tough affair for the Congress with leaders pulling strings for their favourites. After the impressive victory in the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress leadership expects nothing short of a win in Palakkad and Alathur assembly constituencies.

At the same time, the Congress leadership is aware that a setback in Palakkad, being a general seat, would be treated as a failure of the state leadership. Hence, winnability has been placed as the prime criterion. However, as sitting Palakkad MP V K Sreekandan and former Palakkad MLA and current Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil are batting for their favourites, a tough challenge awaits the leadership. Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil and party digital media convener P Sarin are the favourites.

The names of former ambassador Venu Rajamony, KPCC vice-president nd former Thrithala MLA V T Balram and former KSU state president K M Abhijith are also being considered. However, the main contenders are Rahul, who has the support of Shafi, and Sarin who is supported by Sreekandan.

Being the previous MLA of the constituency with a support base cutting across party politics, Shafi’s opinion is crucial. Apart from that, Shafi has considerable influence among a large section of the Muslim voters. “Though Shafi is considered an ‘A’ group leader, he has been keeping a close relationship with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.