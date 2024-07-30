Thiruvananthapuram: LED streetlights to become operational by Aug 30, says corporation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A special council meeting held on Monday to discuss the delay in implementation of the LED streetlight project turned slightly stormy when the Opposition alleged corruption. The special council meeting called by the BJP councillors levelled serious allegations against the LDF-led ruling council. Parliamentary party leader and BJP councillor M R Gopan alleged that many of the newly installed streetlights are not functioning and accused the company executing the project for negligence.

The Opposition alleged the company has failed to adhere to the terms and conditions in the contract and that there was corruption involved. Mayor Arya Rajendran said that the installation of the LED lights in the city will be completed within the stipulated time. She pointed out that the installation of lights is ongoing and the work in the Thiruvananthapuram division would be completed by September 12.

Responding to the discussion, works standing committee chairman Medayil Vikraman promised that all streetlights in the city will be made operational by August 30. The council meeting held after the special council on Monday has temporarily withdrawn the proposal for major modifications to this year’s project, which had received approval from the district planning committee (DPC).

The council decided to postpone the agenda which came for approval in the meeting. The council has also approved the proposal to fund Rs 5.36 crores from corporation’s own fund to complete the sewage line installation in Karimanal area. The project which was initially taken up in Amrut 1.0 couldn’t be completed because of a missed deadline. The project includes installation of a pumping station and laying of sewage lines from Arashumoodu to Karimanal and construction of manholes. The extended deadline for the completion of the project ended last March.

The council has also decided to hand over Rs 7,30,752 lakh as corporation’s contribution for insurance coverage for Haritha Karma Sena members for handling non-biodegradable waste to Kudumbashree district mission coordinator.

