KSEB working overtime to restore power in landslide-affected areas in Wayanad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Power Minister K Krishnankutty informed that KSEB employees have been working relentlessly to ensure that the high-tension and low-tension lines in the Meppadi electrical section spanning 11-km radius around Chooralmala and Mundakkai landslides are reinstated on a war footing. Two transformers were washed away and three others were completely destroyed in the landslides. Preliminary reports indicate that the damage comes to the tune of Rs 3 crore.

There are 1,400 power consumers in the landslide-affected areas which have seven transformers. These transformers have to be repaired. The power lines to 350 houses have been completely destroyed.

“We are closely evaluating the situation. Under the two transformers, several lines have been destroyed. The KSEB has decided to work in association with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority,” said Krishnankutty.

A major bridge and several roads in the area were washed away in the landslides. Owing to this, KSEB officials are unable to visit the spot and evaluate damages. But they have managed to reinstate power in nearby areas. The major handicap before the KSEB officials is that if the power has to be reinstated in the landslide areas where more than 2000 connections have been affected, the adjoining areas have to be repaired first. The board officials have managed to procure ABC cables and equipment required for the repair work of transformers. Several staff and workers have also been deployed in the area.

Mundakkai and Chooralmala are 16km away from KSEB’s Meppadi section office. The power connection was disrupted on Monday evening itself due to incessant rain. The KSEB employees were in the affected areas right from 2am. By 2pm, the power connection was reinstated until Chooralmala telephone exchange.

The power connection in major hospitals in Meppadi town has also been reinstated. The KSEB has deployed two teams with vehicles for round-the-clock work.