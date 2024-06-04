Muthalapozhi harbour: Fisheries department moots temporary shutdown

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid growing concerns over safety following a series of accidents and fatalities, the Fisheries Department has mooted the shutting down of Muthalapozhi Harbour temporarily sparking outrage and concerns among the thousands of fishermen depending on the harbour for daily livelihood.

Last week, a fisherman lost his life and two were seriously injured after their fishing boat capsized at Muthalapozhi Harbour. As per unofficial reports, around 77 fishermen have lost their lives at the Muthalapozhi Harbour in the past eight to nine years. This year, the harbour witnessed over eleven minor and major accidents. As many as 25,000 fishermen from the region depend on the harbour for daily livelihood.

Despite the growing number of accidents and deaths, the state government and the departments concerned, including the harbour engineering department and the fisheries department, have failed to come up with effective solutions to make the harbour - which generates huge revenues for the government - safer for fishermen.

According to fishermen, apart from studies and reports, nothing has happened on the ground to make the harbour safer. In a recent development, the fisheries department has suggested the closure of the Muthalapozhi harbour temporarily for two months during the peak monsoon to avoid accidents and fatalities of fishermen.

This has sparked outrage among the fishermen community and, on Monday, hundreds of fishermen picketed the harbour engineering department office expressing stiff protest and demanding solutions to protect their livelihood. Sulaiman A, chairman of Muthalapozhi Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Union, said that it was just a token protest and that the closure of the Muthalapozhi Harbour is unacceptable.