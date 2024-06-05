One seat: Cheer and gloom sway BJP party workers in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City dwellers woke up to a morning in full anticipation of the day’s biggest highlight – the Lok Sabha election results. A pertinent question that lingered in the minds of voters was the veracity of the exit polls and whether the predictions would stand true.
At Mararji Bhavan, the BJP state office, the air was thick with expectation since morning. The room filled with loud cheers when NDA candidate Suresh Gopi kept a consistent lead in Thrissur, while sighs and excitement filled the room as Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s graph fluctuated in Thiruvananthapuram.
Supporters, clad in saffron scarves, engaged in animated discussion as they watched the rise and fall in numbers and indulged in tea and cakes served generously.
The crowd cheered as leaders like K Surendran and V V Rajesh came to the office, and eagerly waited for the arrival of Suresh Gopi after his historic win. Party members in the state capital rejoiced as they vicariously felt the taste of victory in Kerala. In a change of scene, the supporters of CPM started their day with cautious optimism at CPM State Office at AKG Centre.
As the hours went by and the trailing numbers solidified, a gloom settled in. Supporters sat in sparse clusters with their eyes fixed on screen, faces subdued. Conversations became hushed and silence was punctuated by occasional sighs set against the vibrant red flags that seemed to hanging limp in the background.
As the final phases of counting neared completion, the silence grew louder at the AKG Centre. The realisation that their stronghold had been toppled weighed heavily on the supporters, some of whom left the room without bidding byes. Those who remained watched with stoic determination, showing their loyalty to the party that managed to win only one seat as opposed to their hopes of winning a few more.
Back at Mararji Bhavan, the excitement reached a fever pitch as Suresh Gopi’s lead became undeniable. Party workers embraced, and slogans echoed through the hall. As promised, Suresh Gopi came home to a hero’s welcome at the party office.
The celebration was not just a political victory, but also a breakthrough for the BJP in the state. As the day ended, the contrast between the two offices was wide and clear. While BJP celebrated its big win after gaining one seat, the CPM looks at a number that seems irrelevant as compared to their victory in the previous Lok Sabha elections.