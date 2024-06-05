One seat: Cheer and gloom sway BJP party workers in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City dwellers woke up to a morning in full anticipation of the day’s biggest highlight – the Lok Sabha election results. A pertinent question that lingered in the minds of voters was the veracity of the exit polls and whether the predictions would stand true.

At Mararji Bhavan, the BJP state office, the air was thick with expectation since morning. The room filled with loud cheers when NDA candidate Suresh Gopi kept a consistent lead in Thrissur, while sighs and excitement filled the room as Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s graph fluctuated in Thiruvananthapuram.

Supporters, clad in saffron scarves, engaged in animated discussion as they watched the rise and fall in numbers and indulged in tea and cakes served generously.

The crowd cheered as leaders like K Surendran and V V Rajesh came to the office, and eagerly waited for the arrival of Suresh Gopi after his historic win. Party members in the state capital rejoiced as they vicariously felt the taste of victory in Kerala. In a change of scene, the supporters of CPM started their day with cautious optimism at CPM State Office at AKG Centre.