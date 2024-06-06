Development activities must be carried out without disturbing environment: A K Saseendran

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Forest Minister A K Saseendran has called for carrying out development activities without disturbing the environment. He was speaking after inaugurating the Environment Day celebrations at the Forest Headquarters on Wednesday.

“Human’s invasion on nature threatens the existence of flora and fauna. Awareness should be created on environment conservation. We should maintain vigil against the exploitation of nature that would result in climate change,” he said.

Head of Forest Force Ganga Singh presided over the function. Chief Wildlife Warden D Jayaprasad delivered the introductory address, and Higher Education Council vice-chairman Rajan Gurukkal released the special edition of Forest Department’s publication “Aranyam”. PCCF Amit Mallik delivered environment day message.

APCCFs P Pukazhenthi, L Chandrasekhar, Pramod G Krishnan, and Justin Mohan spoke. Social Forestry CCF Sanjayan Kumar welcomed the gathering and Forest Conservator Shyam Mohanlal paid a vote of thanks. Students’ cultural programmes followed the event.

NCC

The NCC Battalion under Trivandrum Group of Kerala & Lakshadweep Directorate celebrated World Environment Day at Kanakakunnu. The programme was held in association with We Grow Forest Foundation. Brigadier Anand Kumar, Group Commander, Trivandrum NCC Group, the chief guest at the event, distributed saplings to NCC Cadets and public. The cadets took out a march from Kowdiar Palace to Kanakakunnu along with volunteers of We Grow Forest Foundation.

Brigadier Anand Kumar, in his address, emphasised the importance of environmental conservation. He lauded the efforts of the cadets in organising the event. Street plays were performed by the cadets of Christ Nagar School and Bharatiya Vidhya Bhavan.