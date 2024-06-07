CM gave Thrissur seat to BJP on a gold platter: UDF convener M M Hassan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition has intensified its attack against the CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for ensuring the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat to the BJP.

UDF convener M M Hassan told reporters at Indira Bhavan on Thursday that what transpired in the meeting between LDF convenor E P Jayarajan and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar was the poll strategy in Thrissur which saw Suresh Gopi creating history.

Casting serious aspersions against the CM, Hassan alleged that the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat is a prize offered by him to the BJP on a gold platter. Recalling that the assembly seats in Thrissur LS constituency belonged to the LDF, Hassan said that the BJP led in all assembly constituencies except in Guruvayur. Hassan said this aspect needs to be probed in-depth.

“The CPI candidate trailed in two assembly constituencies, Ollur and Irinjalakuda, which belonged to the LDF legislators. In fact, V S Sunil Kumar came third in Irinjalakuda assembly constituency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Thrissur had claimed that a probe would be initiated into the Karuvannur bank scam. But so far nothing has happened,” said Hassan.

Bar scam: UDF march on June 12

Hassan also said that the UDF’s Legislative Assembly march against the bar scam will be held on June 12. The UDF leadership meeting will be held on the same day at Cantonment House.