KTU’s BTech syllabus to focus on digital tools, entrepreneurial skills

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) is heading for a comprehensive overhaul of the BTech syllabus to equip students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in the rapidly evolving technological landscape. The new syllabus places a strong emphasis on digital tools, entrepreneurial skills, and international competitiveness.

Inaugurating a four-day residential workshop on 2024 BTech curriculum preparation here on Thursday, KTU Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath said the primary objective of the revised syllabus is to prepare students to be job-ready and industry-ready, with a focus on developing essential skills. The curriculum is designed to be innovative and student-centric, encouraging students to venture into startups and explore the vast opportunities in the tech industry.

AI and data science have been integrated across all branches to ensure that students are well-versed in the latest technological advancements. The syllabus is carefully crafted to avoid overloading students with content, allowing them to focus on developing a deeper understanding of the subject matter.

“Our goal is to equip students to become future engineers ready for multiple professions. The syllabus should not teach what students have already been taught; instead, it should start from where they have left and make them more international. We want to make the subject more welcoming to students,” Gopinath added. The new syllabus is designed to cater to the industry’s evolving needs and provide students with a competitive edge in the global job market.

With its focus on digital tools, entrepreneurial skills, and international competitiveness, the revised BTech syllabus is poised to revolutionise the way engineering students learn and prepare for their future careers, said Vinodkumar Jacob, chairman of the Syndicate Standing Committee on Academics and Research.