KSEB staffer suspended for impersonating IPS officer

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Vattiyoorkavu police on Sunday seized the laptop and mobile phone of V P Vineeth Krishnan, 31, a KSEB employee who was suspended for impersonating an IPS officer and swindling money from people.

The seized gadgets were handed over for forensic examination. Vineeth, an office attendant at Pattom unit of the Electricity Board, was suspended pending an inquiry after he impersonated an IPS officer in police uniform to swindle money. He had fabricated press releases of commendations from the Tamil Nadu and Bihar governments, as well as posting orders from the Central Government. These were used to carry out the fraud, both in person and through social media.

“The laptop and phone have been handed over to forensic experts to check if any documents were deleted,” said the Vattiyoorkavu SHO. During questioning, Vineeth revealed that he shared photos of himself in police uniform due to his admiration for the IPS position, said a police officer. He misled people by posing as IPS officer and claiming to work as a special officer in KSEB.