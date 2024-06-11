Three-member family ends life in Neyyattinkara; financial crisis trigger, say police

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three members of a family who were found dead in their house in Neyyattinkara on Sunday took the extreme step because of severe financial crisis, the police have confirmed.

Manilal, 50, wife Smitha aka Manju, 45, and their son Abhilal, 22, were found poisoned in their rented house at Koottappana in Neyyattinkara around 11pm when their friends reached out in response to a call from Smitha saying that they were dying by suicide.

They were immediately taken to the Neyyattinkara General Hospital but their lives could not be saved. “It has been found that they had severe financial crisis and were harassed by money lenders,” said a source with the police.

The type of poison consumed would be known only after receiving the postmortem report, the police said. After autopsy at the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital, the bodies were cremated at Saanthi Kavadam.

Manilal, originally from Thiruvallam, came to Neyyattinkara as a driver for Parassala MLA C K Harindran. After getting the job, he moved to a rented house opposite the Koottappana Mahadeva temple. But he had to leave the job due to an error in his driving licence.

Manilal struggled to find another job for some time, and had a stint in Palakkad but lost that job too. During this period, he borrowed money from various people. The family lived on the meagre earnings of his wife and son. Smitha worked at a textile shop in Neyyattinkara, but lost her job after people from whom they borrowed money caused a commotion at her workplace.

Abhilal, who had done a polytechnic course, was working with CCTV installation and its servicing. After Smitha lost her job, the family was left struggling to make ends meet.

Before taking the extreme step, Smitha called many friends to inform them of their decision. Further investigation is under way.

Struggled to make ends meet

