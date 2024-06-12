Library helps soften sombre ambience at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College morgue

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The air is always tense here. In the stillness, many sit and mourn while waiting long, impatient hours for the bodies of their dear departed to go through the ordeal of autopsy. The police conduct the inquest, the weight of their duty etched on their faces.

However, amid the gloom, the sight of plants, fish and books offers some respite to the bereaved. Positive quotes on the walls help ease some of their burden. This is the library located next to the mortuary of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital!

A library would be the last thing one would expect to see near a mortuary. However, thanks to a unique initiative of the MCH aimed at helping those going through the loss of their dear ones, the reception area of the mortuary now houses a small library. Adorned with plants and aquariums, the space looks to soften the gloom typically associated with mortuaries, and provide a respite to all coming there.

Set up a few weeks ago, the library has received positive feedback. Police officers, doctors, and politicians have all donated books. Kannan, who has been working as a security staff at the mortuary for more than four years, came up with the idea. Having grown near the MCH, he is no stranger to the place’s atmosphere. “People come here in an emotional state of mind. If, even for a minute, they can have a positive moment, I’ll find it rewarding,” said Kannan. He said police officers too spend some time at the library and at times, take books home.

“The stress of working at a mortuary cannot be quantified easily. This small library has made it easier to wake up and want to come to work,” said Kannan, who spent around Rs 20,000 to set up the space. Kannan’s day is a constant flurry of activity that extends from fetching stretchers, assisting with autopsies to even comforting grieving families. Finding moments of peace is a challenge.

“The library has helped make the waiting time more bearable for the relatives of the deceased and the police officers. The motive was never to promote a reading culture, but soften the sombre ambience. We have now started lending books to other departments. A lot of positive comments have come our way,” said Manoj T M, assistant professor and police surgeon at the MCH.

Former MCH superintendent, A Nissarudheen, former Attingal MLA B Satyan, and Venjarammoodu SI Jyothish Chiravoor had encouraged the initiative and contributed books to the library.